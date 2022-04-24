$1.18 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. PerkinElmer posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full-year sales of $4.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.47 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PerkinElmer.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

PKI stock traded down $6.88 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $152.59. 696,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.91. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

