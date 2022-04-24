$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.05 billion. Pentair reported sales of $941.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.05 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.93 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

NYSE:PNR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.68. 2,047,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,040. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $51.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,096,761,000 after acquiring an additional 513,750 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after purchasing an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 109.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,996,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,259 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after purchasing an additional 227,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,765 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

