0Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $65,836.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $19.64 million and approximately $65,836.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

