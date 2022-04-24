$0.80 EPS Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.86. Silvergate Capital also posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

SI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.83.

Shares of NYSE SI traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.26. 891,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,446. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.46. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $80.78 and a 52-week high of $239.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.02.

In other news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the third quarter worth about $1,623,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 5.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

