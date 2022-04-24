$0.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) will report $0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $405.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.41 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $413,938.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,268 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,939 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,699 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 18,668 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.33. The stock had a trading volume of 477,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,928. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.93 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $60.23 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

