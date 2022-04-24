$0.60 EPS Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.55. Starbucks posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $77.92. 10,308,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,032,270. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $77.78 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after purchasing an additional 331,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after purchasing an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

