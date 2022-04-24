$0.45 EPS Expected for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $4.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cal-Maine Foods.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $477.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.84 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Consumer Edge raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cal-Maine Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.52. 933,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,769. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.76 and a beta of -0.16. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $59.95.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $215,171.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

