$0.35 EPS Expected for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.37. i3 Verticals posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.73. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IIIV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.90.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 226,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,443. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.96. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

