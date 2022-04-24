$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) will report $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pampa Energía’s earnings. Pampa Energía posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pampa Energía will report full year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $5.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pampa Energía.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. Pampa Energía had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pampa Energía in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,069,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 887,249 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAM stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 76,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,857. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.75. Pampa Energía has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

