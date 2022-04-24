-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CymaBay Therapeutics.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.58. 909,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,054. CymaBay Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $5.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.