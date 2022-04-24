$0.24 EPS Expected for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.17 by 0.17. Endeavor Group had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.36 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 35.79.

NYSE EDR traded down 0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 24.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 28.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of 29.19.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,659,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,016,000 after purchasing an additional 155,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 8,134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,184,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,326,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073,190 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,013,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311,361 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,510,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,650,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,482,000 after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

