$0.20 EPS Expected for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Heritage Commerce posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heritage Commerce.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter.

HTBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.64. 126,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,374 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 292,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce (Get Rating)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.