-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) will report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Avalara’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Avalara reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Avalara from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Avalara from $205.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.20.

AVLR stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.41. The company had a trading volume of 890,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,857. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.21 and a beta of 0.80. Avalara has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $191.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.56.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 571 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $58,978.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 6,425 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total value of $599,773.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,687 shares of company stock worth $4,605,674 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Avalara by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 383.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

