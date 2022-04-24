$0.12 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ AMRX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $3.91. 478,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,957. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.21. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.