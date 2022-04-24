$0.12 EPS Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.