-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Caladrius Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caladrius Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Caladrius Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 184,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,628 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

CLBS stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. The company had a trading volume of 79,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,843. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

