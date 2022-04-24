$0.03 EPS Expected for Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) to post $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Offerpad Solutions’ earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.17 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Offerpad Solutions.

Get Offerpad Solutions alerts:

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.09 by 0.14. The business had revenue of 867.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 673.50 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.50.

OPAD traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching 4.74. 401,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,204. Offerpad Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 2.96 and a fifty-two week high of 20.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.83 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.92.

In other Offerpad Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.98 per share, for a total transaction of 99,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Ohara acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 4.17 per share, with a total value of 41,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after acquiring an additional 923,143 shares during the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC increased its position in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $8,720,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $6,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions (Get Rating)

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Offerpad Solutions (OPAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.