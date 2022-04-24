-$0.02 EPS Expected for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) to post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.33 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Radius Global Infrastructure.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 62.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.79 million.

Several research firms recently commented on RADI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 25.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $251,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 14.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,020,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after buying an additional 128,053 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 20.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corvex Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth $5,367,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.97. The stock had a trading volume of 494,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,146. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

