-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.05). Liberty Oilfield Services posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.25 to $17.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $83,800,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,276,673 shares of company stock worth $84,460,027 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $448,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,272,000 after buying an additional 45,567 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 55,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $16.85. 2,913,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,085. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

