Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Increased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,700,000 after purchasing an additional 39,382 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 43.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total value of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,210,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.47. 1,516,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,572. The firm has a market cap of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of -86.75 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.53. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $390.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $326.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $408.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

About Zscaler (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.