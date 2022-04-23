Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,426 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $48,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.77 on Friday, reaching $181.95. 2,016,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,473,458. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.22 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.80 and its 200-day moving average is $206.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

