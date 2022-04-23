ZKSpace Reaches Market Cap of $22.27 Million (ZKS)

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. ZKSpace has a market capitalization of $22.27 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZKSpace has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZKSpace token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.89 or 0.07445818 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000168 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00038436 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,749.46 or 0.99958961 BTC.

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace launched on February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The official website for ZKSpace is zks.org . ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

