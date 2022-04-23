Zilliqa Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $470.34 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Zilliqa has a market cap of $1.40 billion and $470.34 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zilliqa has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00270834 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004948 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $750.99 or 0.01895751 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Zilliqa Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,978,042,807 coins and its circulating supply is 12,686,575,654 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.