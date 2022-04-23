Zano (ZANO) Reaches Market Cap of $9.86 Million

Zano (ZANO) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Zano has a total market cap of $9.86 million and approximately $110,510.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.89 or 0.00002221 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zano has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,837.78 or 0.99850539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00058571 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.45 or 0.00259281 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.82 or 0.00335404 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.68 or 0.00157109 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011761 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00090346 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004633 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,162,950 coins and its circulating supply is 11,133,450 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

