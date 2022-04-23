Zacks Investment Research Upgrades P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “
Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.
In related news, major shareholder Michael Balkin bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.
P3 Health Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.
