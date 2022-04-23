Zacks Investment Research Lowers Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

SILK has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical has a one year low of $27.21 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,653,797.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,997,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 27,819 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,712,000.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

