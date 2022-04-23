Zacks Investment Research Lowers NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing antisense therapies to address genetic diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes PATrOL(TM). NeuBase Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.53. NeuBase Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBSE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 393.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 95,447 shares during the period. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 407,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 253.2% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 109,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 78,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

