Zacks: Brokerages Expect Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) will announce $3.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31 million. Solid Biosciences posted sales of $3.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will report full-year sales of $12.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.50 million to $15.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.85 million, with estimates ranging from $15.70 million to $20.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Solid Biosciences.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 530.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

In other news, COO Joel Solomon Zev Schneider sold 30,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $33,554.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,632 shares of company stock valued at $59,004. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 265.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18,670 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 329,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,018. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market cap of $91.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Solid Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

Solid Biosciences Inc engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles; and SGT-003, a ext-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy.

