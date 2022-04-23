Zacks: Brokerages Expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.40 Billion

Brokerages expect Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.46 billion. Silgan posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Silgan will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silgan.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.31. The company had a trading volume of 235,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.73. Silgan has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $46.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 4,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $193,102.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total value of $3,083,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Silgan by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,478 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Silgan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Silgan by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Silgan by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silgan (SLGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.