Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Kirby posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 583.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.31. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.92. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $591.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.40 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. Kirby’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on KEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kirby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.25.

Kirby stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.49. The stock had a trading volume of 512,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.40. Kirby has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00.

In related news, Director C Sean Day sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.30, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J H. Pyne sold 19,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $1,287,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,950 shares of company stock worth $3,108,495. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

