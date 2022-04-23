Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) will report sales of $97.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $95.99 million to $99.39 million. Chuy’s reported sales of $87.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $429.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $419.09 million to $435.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $476.92 million, with estimates ranging from $468.64 million to $493.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $98.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHUY. Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at $140,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 6.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at $246,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 14.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHUY stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.55. 150,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,338. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.03 and a beta of 1.89. Chuy’s has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

