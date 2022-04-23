Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.77 Million

Brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) will post $32.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.40 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $23.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year sales of $131.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.10 million to $132.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $137.57 million, with estimates ranging from $135.40 million to $139.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $33.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock remained flat at $$32.97 during midday trading on Monday. 34,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,280. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.55 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 350.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter worth $75,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 290.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the period. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

