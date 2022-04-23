Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $0.68 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) will announce $0.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.73. Aaron’s posted earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aaron’s.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aaron’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Aaron’s stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.48. 205,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,117. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36. Aaron’s has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $634.43 million, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 8,666 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 146.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 128,896 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s in the third quarter valued at $362,000. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Aaron’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.