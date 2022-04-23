Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $24.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Target’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.62 billion. Target reported sales of $24.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full-year sales of $109.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.06 billion to $111.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $114.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $113.03 billion to $117.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target stock traded down $6.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $241.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,431,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,318. Target has a 1 year low of $184.00 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 29,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $6,529,368.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

