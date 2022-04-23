Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 54.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. Gentherm’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

THRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.25. 145,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.30. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $61.15 and a 1-year high of $99.00. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

