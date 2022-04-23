Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 63,266.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

EXR traded down $4.45 on Friday, reaching $212.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,981. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $141.67 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

