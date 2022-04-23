Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) to announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52 billion. American Tower posted sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $10.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.29.

Shares of AMT traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,550. American Tower has a 1 year low of $220.00 and a 1 year high of $303.72. The firm has a market cap of $119.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.99 and its 200 day moving average is $258.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.77%.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,636,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,716,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in American Tower by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,654,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,314,000 after purchasing an additional 424,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ÂEarnings MaterialsÂ and ÂInvestor PresentationsÂ sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

