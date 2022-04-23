Zacks: Analysts Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Post Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.81 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $3.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year earnings of $11.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.09 to $11.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $12.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.89 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after buying an additional 668,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after purchasing an additional 436,234 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 842,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,692,000 after purchasing an additional 422,279 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 294.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285,091 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TROW stock traded down $5.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.25. 1,836,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,779,514. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.21 and its 200 day moving average is $174.78. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $133.07 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

