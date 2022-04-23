Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) to Post $0.36 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 51.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Great Ajax by 227.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Great Ajax in the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Ajax stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.60. 84,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,987. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.54. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.24%.

Great Ajax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

