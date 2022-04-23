Zacks: Analysts Expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.33 Million

Brokerages expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) to announce $194.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $194.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $195.00 million. FormFactor reported sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $821.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.00 million to $831.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $857.50 million, with estimates ranging from $850.00 million to $865.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FormFactor.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CL King increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 2,400 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $99,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FormFactor by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $37,102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FormFactor by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,099 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $36.49. The stock had a trading volume of 283,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10 and a beta of 1.38. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $50.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.14.

FormFactor Company Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FormFactor (FORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.