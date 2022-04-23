Zacks: Analysts Expect Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) will report sales of $357.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conn’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $363.87 million and the lowest is $352.06 million. Conn’s posted sales of $363.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Conn’s.

Get Conn's alerts:

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $402.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.44 million. Conn’s had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share.

CONN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of Conn’s stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 404,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,314. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $378.93 million, a PE ratio of 4.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $14.54 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Conn’s in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Conn’s by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Conn’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conn’s (Get Rating)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conn’s (CONN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.