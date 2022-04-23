Zacks: Analysts Expect Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Carlisle Companies posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carlisle Companies.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.57.

Shares of NYSE:CSL traded down $7.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $246.57. The company had a trading volume of 342,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $178.73 and a 1-year high of $262.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,285,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,063,290,000 after buying an additional 55,963 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,945,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 915,860 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,232,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 776,982 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $192,783,000 after buying an additional 18,295 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carlisle Companies (CSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.