Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.88 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $8.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on WAB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.86.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% during the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WAB traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.13. The stock had a trading volume of 700,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,883. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.30 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

