Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.85 Billion

Analysts predict that Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) will post $6.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.64 billion and the highest is $7.23 billion. Visa posted sales of $5.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year sales of $28.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.84 billion to $29.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $32.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.63 billion to $33.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $279.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.17.

Shares of V stock traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.17. 6,201,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,935,328. Visa has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $398.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

