Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.17 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) will report sales of $6.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.03 billion and the highest is $6.31 billion. Union Pacific reported sales of $5.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $24.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.72 billion to $24.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $25.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.57 billion to $26.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.74.

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNP. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $10.10 on Friday, reaching $234.30. 5,090,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $254.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

