Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.58 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. RenaissanceRe posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year sales of $6.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in RenaissanceRe by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,982,000 after buying an additional 55,183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 290,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,444,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 25.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $4.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.35. 241,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,531. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 0.55. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $134.70 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -91.36%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

