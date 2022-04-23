Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.62 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) will post $3.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Equitable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.58 billion and the highest is $3.69 billion. Equitable posted sales of $3.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equitable will report full-year sales of $14.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.34 billion to $15.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.57 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Equitable.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

NYSE:EQH traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $30.61. 2,294,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,359,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.78. Equitable has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.15%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,449 shares of company stock worth $4,958,188. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $773,363,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equitable by 8.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,131,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726,223 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Equitable by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,240,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,116,000 after purchasing an additional 240,905 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Equitable by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,168,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,222,000 after buying an additional 386,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,958,000 after purchasing an additional 107,024 shares in the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

