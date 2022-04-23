Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BlackBerry’s earnings. BlackBerry reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackBerry will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BlackBerry.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.04 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 60.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

BB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BlackBerry from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

NYSE:BB traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $6.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,267,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,119,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $20.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.52.

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $111,738.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,781.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 163,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 25,278 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,176,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackBerry by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,667,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackBerry (BB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.