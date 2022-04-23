YFFII Finance Price Down 38.9% This Week (YFFII)

YFFII Finance (YFFII) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, YFFII Finance has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. YFFII Finance has a total market cap of $281.03 and approximately $4,732.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFFII Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00033693 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00104130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YFFII Finance Coin Profile

YFFII is a coin. YFFII Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,000 coins. YFFII Finance’s official website is yffii.finance . YFFII Finance’s official Twitter account is @yffiifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFFII describes itself as the original vision of yearn.finance (YFI). “

Buying and Selling YFFII Finance

