XP Factory (LON:XPF) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of XP Factory (LON:XPF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:XPF opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Friday. XP Factory has a 52 week low of GBX 22 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 33.40 ($0.43). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

About XP Factory (Get Rating)

XP Factory Plc provides live escape the room experiences in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company develops and operates a network of franchised, licensed, and owner-operated branches and offsite escape the room type games that are physical adventure games in which players are locked in a themed room and have to find clues and solve puzzles in order to escape against a countdown clock.

