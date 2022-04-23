Xion Finance (XGT) Price Reaches $0.0129

Xion Finance (XGT) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One Xion Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xion Finance has a total market cap of $128,263.93 and $565.00 worth of Xion Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Xion Finance has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xion Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00046285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,956.30 or 0.07477686 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000172 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,525.79 or 0.99976928 BTC.

Xion Finance Coin Profile

Xion Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,960,845 coins. Xion Finance’s official Twitter account is @xion_global

According to CryptoCompare, “Xion Finance enables users to earn compounding interest, trading fees and XGT rewards using smart contracts which are open source. Xion Finance does not take custody of tokens. Xion Global Inc. is a Delaware corporation and is not a licensed bank, money lender or an exchange. Xion Finance uses Uniswap Exchange contracts for placing a trade. Xion Finance currently charges minimal fees from users for the services provided through its smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Xion Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xion Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xion Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xion Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xion Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xion Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.